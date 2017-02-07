Billy Drew, 70

Funeral services for Billy Drew, 70, of Kite and Warner Robins were held Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Reverend Allen Meeks officiating. Interment followed in the Rehoboth Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Chad Drew officiating. He died Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at Community Hospice House in Vidalia after an extended illness.

Mr. Billy Drew was born December 8, 1946 in Emanuel County to the late George W. Drew Sr. and Gladys Sherrod Drew. He graduated from Kite High School in 1965. After graduation, he worked at Thermo King in Louisville, then moved to Macon to work in construction. Later, Drew moved to Warner Robins, where he made his home for over 30 years and operated his own vinyl siding business. He loved hunting, fishing, watching sports on TV and exploring flea markets. He was a loving father, brother, and grandfather. Of the Baptist faith, he was preceded in death by his brother, George W. Drew Jr.

Survivors include his daughter, Heather Nicole Drew of Warner Robins; granddaughter, Ky’Lani Ameliah Drew of Warner Robins; sister, Pearl (Johnny) Shattler of Kite, Jeanette (Junior) Garnto of Kite, and Judy (Al) Palmer of Adrian; brothers, Joe Drew of Vidalia, Dawson (Angie) Drew of Kite, Jess (Pam) Drew of Kite, Walter (Penney) Drew of Kite, Tommy (Judy) Drew of Kite, and Larry (Lynn) Drew of Kite; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers were his nephews. Honorary pallbearers were Danny Williams, Billy Perry, Nick Ivey, Sonny Norris, Alton Claxton, James Neal Radford, Freddy Hill, John Page, Poley Kersey and the graduating class of 1965.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.