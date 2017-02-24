Bernita Smith Sutton, 67

Funeral services for Bernita Smith Sutton, 67, were held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Mt. Gilead Missionary Baptist Church in Canoochee with Rev. Herbert Hodges officiating and Dea. John Holloway presiding. Interment took place in the Phillips Cemetery. She died February 10, 2017 after an extended illness.

Mrs. Bernita Smith Sutton was born to the late Doretha Smith on November 10, 1949 in Philadelphia, Pa. She moved to Swainsboro in 1962. She became a certified nursing assistant and caregiver, and she married Milton Sutton in 1976. Sutton was preceded in death by a brother, James Atila Smith, and three sisters, Margarite Dawkins, Abida Mahammad, and Dorothy Marie Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Milton Sutton; three daughters, Annalesia Ricks, Marjorie Roberta Clark, and Cathalene Precious Ricks, all of Swainsboro; three sisters, Annie Mae Davis of Philadelpha, Pa. and Bernice Washington and Sandra Hodges, both of Swainsboro; two brothers, Richard Smith of Ecectic, Ala. and Michael Smith of Memphis, Tenn.; 12 grandchildren, including a faithful granddaughter; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and other friends.

Pallbearers were Milton Ricks, Jaquez Armstrong, Hasaan Ricks, Jaheme Miller, Shykeem Ricks, and Clay Hodges.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.