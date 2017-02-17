Avis I. Walker, 84

Funeral services for Avis I. Walker, 84, were held Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Ivey Baptist Church with Rev. Louis Pearce and Rev. Donnie Baker officiating. Interment followed in the church cemetery. She died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017.

Mrs. Avis I. Walker was born October 28, 1932 in Scott. She was a charter member of and former piano player at Ivey Baptist Church. Retired from Walker Service Station, she was preceded in death by her parents, the late William Robert Ivey and Nancy Logue Ivey; a great-granddaughter, Abbie Grimes; and eight brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Charles Walker; a son, Alan (Alicia) Walker of Wrightsville; two daughters, Diane (Wendell) Grimes of Twin City and Cynthia (Cal) Chester of Wrightsville; seven grandchildren, Kevin (Tammy) Grimes, Foster Grimes and B.J. (Robin) Grimes, all of Twin City, and Brad (Heather) Walker, Carla (Robert) Harper, Amanda Walker, Jessica Walker, all of Wrightsville, and Bryan Cooper of Warner Robins; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Kevin Grimes, Foster Grimes, B.J. Grimes, Brad Walker, Bryan Cooper, Robert Harper and Austin Grimes.

Stanley Funeral Home and Crematory/Wrightsville Chapel was in charge of arrangements.