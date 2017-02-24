Arlene Gay Grimes, 70

Funeral services for Arlene Gay Grimes, 70, of Twin City were held Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017 at Twin City Church of God at 11 a.m. with Reverends John Woodcock, Roy Jarriel, and Max Rodgers officiating. Interment followed in the Antioch Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. She died Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Arlene Gay Grimes was born August 10, 1946 in Statesboro to the late Bill Gay and Lola Lamb Gay. A lifelong residence of Emanuel County, she was a homemaker, liked collecting apple decorations, and was an avid racecar fan. Grimes was a member of Aaron Church of God. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Wayne Grimes; brothers, B.L. Gay, James L. Gay, and Cecil Gay; and sister, Mildred Gay.

Survivors include her husband, David Grimes of Twin City; grandsons, Bubba Williams and Caleb Akridge, both of Twin City; daughters, Mary Ann Grimes and Cheryl Lynn Akridge, both of Twin City; brothers, Ronnie (Tammy) Gay of Statesboro and Larry (Wanda) Gay of Aline; sisters, Juanita (Thomas) Ivey of Statesboro; special friends, Shandy Hodges and Raelynn Hodges, both of Canoochee; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Athen Walden, W.C. Grimes, Jim Mercer, Ronnie Goodman, Norman Goodman, and Bill Bird.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.