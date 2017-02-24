Almeta Sapp, 66

Last Updated: February 24, 2017 at 8:50 am



Funeral services for Almeta Sapp, 66, were held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Williams Grove Church of God in Millen with the Reverend Levi Sapp serving as the eulogist and Reverend Joel Davis presiding. Burial was held in Union Chapel Baptist Church in Garfield. She died peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at Eagle Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness.

Mrs. Almeta Sapp was a native of Jenkins County and was a member of Union Chapel Baptist Church. She was a graduate of Jenkins County High School and was retired from Pride Manufacturing Company in Portal.

Survivors include her husband, Lenton Sapp of Twin City; three daughters, Peggy (Harvey) Washington of Twin City, and Lenette (Nane) Coleman and Jennifer Sapp, both of Swainsboro; two sons, Jeffery (Temeka) Sapp and Scotty (LaToya) Sapp, both of Twin City; her mother, Estella Kirklan Gay of Millen; her five sisters, Bennie Mae White, Zora (Don) Butler, Sarah Ruth (Tony) Brown and Ida Parrish, all of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Sarah Ann Gordon of Orlando, Fla.; two brothers, Ernest (Sonya) Gay and Ben Gay of South Carolina; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of uncles, aunts, in-laws, other relatives and friends.

James R. Barnes Mortuary was in charge of arrangements.