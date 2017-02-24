All In Fun… Maybe?

Surely it was all in fun, but some did not take it that way. In November of 1964 Swainsboro High School football team was to take on Statesboro Blue Devils for the championship game. A week prior to the game a wreath of sympathy was sent to the SHS Tiger Football team. Composed of gold and black flowers and decorations, the wreath bore the inscription “Sympathy, The Blue Devils”. It is understood some local citizens got together and sent it to the school as a means of getting the Tigers “psychologically ready” for the big game. Apparently, it the expressions on the faces of the cheerleader Linda Cannady and football player Ronnie Yeomans can be correctly interpreted. In any event, the Tigers roared to a 28-14 victory.