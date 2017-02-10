Albany bound
by Pam Akridge | February 10, 2017 10:32 am
All the donations made to Albany so far filled the U-Hale. We thank each and everyone of you that made a donation, we are blessed to have such a giving community, again we thank you ! But please, if you did not have a chance to donate and would like to there will be another delivery on February 25th.
