What handsome fellows
by Pam Akridge | January 11, 2017 3:26 pm
In 1979 Twin City Primary held their Prince and Princess contest. Here are the kindergarten finalists.
Benjy Gay, third runner-up; Kelvin Johnson, first runner-up; Stephen White, winner; Joe Overstreet, second runner-up; and Sean Kimsey, fourth runner-up.
