Update on Spivey State Bank
by Halei Lamb | January 11, 2017 1:55 pm
The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office responded to Spivey State Bank at approximately 1:30 p.m. today. According to sources, ECSO received a call stating that Spivey State Bank was being robbed. This has been proven false.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Emanuel County Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.