T/Sgt. Alex Handberry Jr., 85

Funeral services for T/Sgt. Alex Handberry Jr. 85, were held Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Church with Rev. Johnnie Branch bringing the eulogy. Interment was held at Swans Cemetery. He died January 5, 2017.

T/Sgt. Alex Handberry Jr. was born to the late Alex and Fannie Handberry of Herndon on March 26, 1931. He was the third of eight children. The family moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1934, where he received hig high school education at Automotive Trades High School. Upon leaving school, Handberry joined the U.S. Air Force, retiring after 20 years of service. He met Camilla in 1957, and the two were married in 1958. Two children were born to this union.

Survivors include two daughters, Linda Handberry of Maryland and Michelle Handberry of San Francisco, Calif.; a brother, Virgil Handberry; five sisters, Genitha Pickens of Garfield, Jeanette Ivey of Bronx, N.Y., Dora Hubert of Garfield, Rosalind Pickens of Garfield, and Fannie Sherman of Queens, N.Y.; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.