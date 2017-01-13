Traffic alert
by Halei Lamb | January 13, 2017 3:08 pm
Swainsboro Police and Fire Departments have responded to a car fire on Racetrack Street. Please avoid the area, as a fire truck and a few police cars currently occupy both lanes.
