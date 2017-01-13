Traffic alert
by Halei Lamb | January 13, 2017 2:22 pm
There has been a single-vehicle accident on Highway 23 just outside of Garfield on the Twin City side. No injuries were sustained in the accident, but all traffic will be detoured from Twin City to Garfield on 23 for the next five hours due to a downed utility pole. Anyone traveling in the area will need to detour onto Old Boatright Road. Please share!
