Theron Moore, 94

Funeral services for Theron Moore, 94, of Vidalia were held Monday, Jan. 23, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 11 a.m. with Reverends Nick Hazelton and Ricky Rushing officiating. Interment followed in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with Rev. Ray Jenkins officiating. He died Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Community Hospice Vidalia following an extended illness.

Mr. Theron Moore was born December 28, 1922 in Swainsboro to the late Levy Franklin Moore and Rosa Riner Moore. He spent four years in the Army before going to work with the United States Postal Service, from which he retired in 1987. He lived all his life in Swainsboro, with the exception of the last four years. Moore loved fishing, hunting, and playing cards. He was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church for 51 years and a member of United Methodist Men. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and five sisters.

Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Carolyn F. Moore of Vidalia; sons, Franklin (Gay) Moore of Perry and Anthony (Melissa) Moore of Vidalia; grandchildren, Melanie Moore (Jamey) Watson, Eric (Brittany) Moore, and Meredith (Matt) Gay; great-grandchildren, Ella Watson, Campbell Watson, Sadie Beth Watson, Riley Gay, and Caroline Moore; sister-in-law, Nancy Flanders of Midville; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pallbearers were Chesley Flanders, M.L. Gay, Phillip Pritchard, Joe Flanders, Jerry Moore, and Tim Garrett.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Calvary United Methodist Church of Swainsboro or Community Hospice of Vidalia.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.