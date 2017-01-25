Teen Scene ‘1979

Shari Gambrell “Watt”, loving animals then and still loving them today. When you hear the name, everyone knows who Shari is and what she stands for. Here you will meet Shari as a young vibrant girl who had her hands in a few things while attending SHS.

She was a member of the Pine Tree Saddle Club, served as chairperson of the United Methodist Youth Fellowship senior high group, member of choir, membership in GAMA, Co -Ed- Y and FHA. She loved spending time on her family’s 27 acres. There was nothing more she rather do than spend time in the open space of the country. She was also an animal lover, they had three cats, a hamster, a chicken, four horses and 11 dogs. Its hard not to love animals Shari said “We love them, show them plenty of affection and discipline and keep a lot of food handy”. The animals roamed the home place. Another one of her favorite past times was cooking, her friends said that her pound cakes was her specialty. She loved baking in her home economics classes and also entered in some baking contest.

Shari had ambitions when graduating high school. She wanted to attend ECJC and Georgia Southern and become a teacher in the Swainsboro area. Well again she did just that, and became a teacher and taught school for Swainsboro Elementary. She loved it so much she stayed with it for 31 years. She retired in 2015 being loved and missed by many in the school system.

Miss Shari is still running around taking care of animals like she always has. She has a love for the animal shelter and helping animals find their forever homes.