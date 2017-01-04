Special weather statement

Last Updated: January 4, 2017 at 5:22 pm

According to the National Weather Service…

Confidence is increasing for widespread winter precipitation late Friday through early Saturday. While it is still early to specify precipitation type or accumulations for any one location, the current forecast calls for mostly snow possibly mixed with rain at the onset of the event. Currently, the greatest potential for accumulating snow is along and north of a Columbus to Macon to Augusta line.

A swath of heavier snow is currently forecast for the I20 and I85 corridor in west central Georgia extending northeast along the

I85 corridor through northeast Georgia. This includes the northeast Georgia mountains.

Within the band of heavier snow, accumulations of 2-3 inches, with locally higher amounts are possible. Far northwest Georgia currently has forecasted accumulations up to an inch, however, confidence is not as high across far northwest Georgia and amounts could go higher. For areas on either side of a line from Lagrange to Forsyth to Eatonton to Augusta, up to an inch is possible, however, more rain mixed with snow is possible and may lower overall accumulations.

While it is still to early to pinpoint exact onset, precipitation is expected to start across northwest Georgia during the afternoon hours on Friday and continue to spread southeast through Friday night and into Saturday morning. As we approach the onset of this event, we hope to provide a better timing estimate.

Travel may become difficult late Friday afternoon across north Georgia spreading south and east with the wintry precipitation, continuing into Saturday morning. With high temperatures on Saturday only expected to reach the mid 30s north of the I85 corridor, travel could remain difficult through the day Saturday into Sunday…particularly in the north Georgia mountains. Stay tuned for further updates from the National Weather Service or local officials regarding travel impacts in your area.

Currently, no watch or warning has been issued, however, as we move closer to the event a watch may be issued for portions of north and central Georgia.