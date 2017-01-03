SPD seizes 23 pounds of marijuana in early morning bust

As a result of an ongoing investigation by the Swainsboro Police Department Drug Suppression Unit, several search warrants relating to an illegal drug operation were secured on December 24. At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a local hotel in reference to information of illegal drug sales.

Upon arrival, officers secured five rooms inside the hotel by removing all individuals associated with those rooms. Following the execution of the search warrants, a large quantity of green leafy substance was removed from the aforementioned rooms. The seized marijuana was in excess of 23 pounds with a street value of $55,000.

This drug bust is the second major illegal drug investigation completed in the last month by SPD’s Drug Suppression Unit, with the first occurring just four days prior on December 20 at the Bradford Inn. More than two pounds of marijuana were seized in that particular bust…

