Solomon P. Williams, 78

Funeral services for Solomon P. Williams, 78, of Twin City were held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3 p.m. at God’s Holy Tabernacle with Pastor Amos Handsom Jr. presiding. Interment was held at Swainsboro City Cemetery. He died Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at Twin View Health Care Center after an extended illness.

Mr. Solomon P. Williams was born in Garfield on December 27, 1938 to the late Essie Mae Tarver and Paul Peels. He joined Parrish Grove Baptist Church at an early age, and he retired from Crider Poultry, Inc. Williams was preceded in death by his mother and father, one son, two sisters, and two brothers.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Williams of Twin City; two stepdaughters, Jeanette Hill of Norristown and Anglia Smith of Augusta; one son-in-law; one sister, Johnnie Mae Brown of Twin City; seven brothers, Hollis Tarver of Sylvania, Jessie Tarver, Charlie Tarver, Bobby Tarver, all three of Twin City, Marvin Tarver of Vero Beach, Fla., Billy Tarver of Jesup, and Leroy Tarver of Tifton; godmother, Anner Stokes of Twin City; four stepgrandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were Chris McNear, Lynwood McNear Jr., George Waters, Jessie Tarver, Chris Stokes, and Bobby Steele. Honorary pallbearers were Travis Tarver, James Mincey, and Frank Smiley.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.