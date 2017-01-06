Sleep is a beautiful thing

Here are some helpful hints for a good night of sleep.

.Take your regular medications as directed. Some over the counter medications like those taken for allergies or cold relief contain ingredients like pseudoephedrine which can keep you awake.

.Log-off and disconnect from all your electronics at least an hour before going to bed. The blue light emitted from the TV, computers and smart phone screens can trick your brain in thinking its still daylight.

.Take a cool shower, our body temperature drops. Taking a cool shower right before bed time can help speed up the process and making falling asleep easier. By taking a hot shower/bath it will increase your body temperature which sends the wrong signal about sleep. Our bodies are not able to fall asleep and stay asleep when our body temperatures are elevated. That may be one reason you awaken in the middle of the night when you get hot, temperatures are up.

.Make sure you have a good pillow. Feather pillows aren’t necessarily the best choice when it comes to sleep quality. People sleeping on feather pillows tend to report poor sleep quality.

.Getting up and going to bed at the same time every day. Also exercise daily, early in the day that way your body is more relaxed at night.

. Don’t eat big meals within a couple hours to bedtime. There is a lot of effort required to to digest the big meal.

. Last but not least, DO NOT GO TO BED upset. That may cause you to get all riled up and that gets your emotions going and your mind spinning and you cant stop thinking.

When you awaken in the morning after a goodnight sleep you tend to have a happier and more productive day