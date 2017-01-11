Sheriff’s Reports: January 11, 2017

Last Updated: January 11, 2017 at 9:08 am

January 2

Complainant stated that during the holidays, someone shot the cell tower on 2 Rheney Rd., damaging two microwave dishes and one hybrid cable valued at $21,000.

January 3

Complainant stated that an unknown individual entered his business and took several items during the holiday period. There was no sign of forced entry.

January 4

Complainant stated that three offenders had come to his property and taken items while he had been in rehab. Complainant provided a list of items taken, as well as their values. Complainant stated the offenders had tried to take more items from the property, but the last time they attempted to do so, a family member caught them on the premises and ran them off.

Complainant stated that the offender called her and threatened to harm the complainant the next time the two saw each other.

Complainant stated he was traveling on Grande Creek Rd. when he struck a deer.

Victim was traveling north on Highway 56 when his vehicle hydroplaned and left the road way. The vehicle’s final resting place was a ditch filled with water. There was minor damage to the vehicle.

January 5

Deputies responded in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who stated that when he visited his tool shed, he discovered a number of his tools to be missing. Victim stated that the offender gained access to the shed by window. The case was turned over to investigators. Victim stated that he was traveling on Pendleton Road when he passed a piece of equipment painting lines on the roadway. When he did so, he acquired paint on his truck. Victim provided the name of the equipment owner.

January 6

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a victim receiving threatening phone calls. Upon arrival, victim informed deputies of the manner of the calls, as well as the number they were coming from. Victim advised deputies of two individuals who he thought might be associated with the calls. Victim was advised to ignore the phone calls and that they could possibly be prank calls.

Victim stated he was traveling north on Highway 121 near Mile Marker 4 when he struck a deer.

Deputy spoke with the complainant over the phone in reference to harassment from two offenders. Complainant stated that she and one of the offenders jointly own the property she (the complainant) currently resided at. Complainant stated that an issue came up about a portion of the property being sold. Since then, she had been receiving harassing calls and texts from the offenders. Complainant was advised of civil process.

Offender entered Victim 1’s house and demanded she return a cell phone that belonged to another relative. Victim 1 refused to hand the phone over to the offender. According to Victim 1, the offender then began making threats. Victim 1 stated that the offender then threw her phone into a wall, breaking its screen and inflicting a hole in the wall in the process. Victim 1 stated that the offender then struck Victim 2. Victim 1 and the offender then had a shoving match until the offender left the residence. Both victims advised that the offender was asked to leave several times. While en route to the call, deputies spotted the offender’s car. Deputies stopped him and detained him. Victims were advised of warrant and TPO processes.

Deputies were contacted by the Emanuel County Jail in reference to meeting the complainant at Swainsboro Police Department in reference to a child custody dispute.

January 7

Victim stated he was traveling on Buckwill Drive when he swerved to miss an object in the roadway, causing the right front wheel to come off the vehicle.

Deputy responded in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, the two victims involved stated that they had left the residence for a brief spell and returned less than an hour later to find the residence broken into. Damage to the property had occurred during the burglary, including signs of forced entry. A list of items, their descriptions, and their values were provided to an investigator, who took over the case.

Victim contacted 911 and stated that multiple individuals were on his property and possibly armed. Upon arrival, deputy spoke to all parties involved, who agreed that there had been an ongoing dispute over the property. Parties were advised to speak with the magistrate judge to resolve the issue and arrange a probable cause hearing.

January 8

Deputies were dispatched in reference to a domestic dispute. Victim stated that she and the offender had been in a relationship and lived together at the incident location for approximately two years. Victim stated that the offender had recently been intentionally trying to anger her. Victim stated she left the residence for a bit and when she returned, all doors and windows of the residence were open. Due to this, the victim locked the offender out of the residence. In turn, the offender entered her vehicle, pulled out her radio, and broke it. Victim called 911 and when the offender heard deputies being dispatched via his scanner, he left the residence. Victim was advised of eviction, TPO and warrant procedures. Deputies were unable to locate the offender.

Victim stated that the suspect had been going to her residence while she was away. Victim stated that she had found items belonging to the suspect inside her residence. Victim also stated that the suspect knows he isn’t allowed in her residence unless accompanied by a family member when she is away. Victim was advised of warrant process.

January 9

Complainant stated that someone entered her residence and took several items. There was no sign of forced entry. Complainant provided a list of missing items, their descriptions, and their values.

Complainant stated that the offender visited his place of business, at which time the complainant took a check in the amount of $207.76 from the offender and cashed it. The check came back from the bank, stating that the check was altered or fictitious.

Complainant stated that the offender visited his place of business, at which time the complainant took a check in the amount of $208.43 from the offender and cashed it. The check came back from the bank, stating that the check was altered or fictitious.

Complainant stated that a male subject wearing all black clothing and a black ski mask was hiding under his residence. When found, he ran off. Complainant stated he put a lock on the access door that goes underneath the residence. Later that evening, he found the same male subject attempting to pry the door open. At that point, the subject ran toward the complainant’s storage building. Complainant stated that he and his son walked to the building and when they opened the door, the male subject came running out, so the witness struck the subject with a garden hoe, at which point the male subject ran into the woods.

Complainant stated she was traveling on Lambs Bridge Road when she struck a deer.

January 10

Deputy responded on January 9 in reference to a man and woman having an altercation. While dispatched, victim stated that the altercation turned physical. Deputy observed markings on the victim’s neck and face.