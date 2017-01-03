S&H Green Stamps?



Her is a little throw back from the 80’s. Pictured is Trent Hall and Stephanie Gills students of Micki Hall’s primary class in 1981.

They are inspecting the popcorn popper their class had acquired with S&H Green Stamps they collected.

S& H Green Stamps were trading stamps popular in the United States From the 1930s until late 1980s. They were distributed as part of a rewards program operated by the Sperry & Hutchinson company, founded in 1896 by Thomas Sperry and Shelley Bryon Hutchinson.