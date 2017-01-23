Sally JoAnne Lusk Hammack, 89

Graveside services for Sally JoAnne Lusk Hammack, 89, of Moultrie were held at Friday, Jan. 13, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Swainsboro with the Rev. Stanley Norman officiating. She died Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center.

Born November 4, 1927 in Williamson, W.Va., Mrs. Sally JoAnne Lusk Hammack was the daughter of the late Aussie Lusk and Bessie Cline Lusk. She was a retired clerk with the Social Security Administration and was of the Methodist faith. In addition to her parents, Hammack was preceded in death by her husband, William F. Hammack.

Survivors include a son, Grant William (Lynn) Hammack of Moultrie; daughter, Jennifer Lynn Hammack of Memphis, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Jordan Hammack and Kathleen Hammack; and brother, James Lusk of Sunbury.

Cobb Funeral Chapel was in charge of arrangements.