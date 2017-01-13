Roy Thomas Wilkerson Jr., 78

Funeral services for Roy Thomas Wilkerson Jr., 78, of Swainsboro will be held Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Rev. Morris Brantley officiating. Interment will follow in the Canoochee Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. He died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.

Mr. Roy Thomas Wilkerson Jr. was born March 25, 1938 in Twin City to the late Roy Thomas Wilkerson Sr. and Willie Maude Arnold Wilkerson. He was retired from A&S Grain as a truck driver and was a member of Holton Chapel Church. Wilkerson was preceded in death by his wife, Lotis Mosley Wilkerson; brothers, Jimmy Lee Wilkerson, Bobby Ray Wilkerson, and Tommy Wilkerson; grandchildren, Caleb Wilkerson and Tony McKenzie; and great-grandchild, Kayden Morin.

Survivors include one daugther, Tracie (Jerry) Hall of Kite; two sons, Dale (Karen) Wilkerson and Travis (Angie) Wilkerson, all of Swainsboro; six sisters, Brenda Coleman and Diane Strickland, both of Canoochee, Catherine (Glynn) Garvin of Twin City, Minnie Lanier of Millen, and Vera Henderson and Jean Sheppard, both of Swainsboro; one brother, Robert Wilkerson of Twin City; six grandchildren, Rani Wilkerson, Caley Wilkerson, Mandy Wilkerson, Dylan Hall, Cody (Melinda) Hall and Corey Wilkerson; two stepgrandchildren, David Winter and Stephanie Morin; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Winter; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Pallbearers are Roy Rachels, Lee Rachels, Bobby Wilkerson, Roy Wilkerson, Larry Sheppard and Steven Sheppard.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.