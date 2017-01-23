Robert Lewis “Bob” Via, 72

Funeral services for Robert Lewis “Bob” Via, 72, of Jasper will be held Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Jasper First Baptist Church with Rev. Greg Pope officiating. Entombment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park. He died after an extended illness.

Mr. Robert Lewis “Bob” Via was born in Beckley, W.Va. to the late Lewis Stewart Via and Opal Montgomery Via. He was a graduate of Marshall University and later obtained his master’s degree from Virginia Commonwealth University in hospital administration. Via retired from Emanuel Medical Center in Swainsboro as hospital administrator. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Erin Michelle Via.

Survivors include his wife, Pam Via of Jasper; son, Hunter (Amy) Via of Santa Clarita, Calif.; and grandson, Jackson Via of Santa Clarita, Calif.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Jasper First Baptist Church.

Roper Funeral Home of Jasper is in charge of arrangements.