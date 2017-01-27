Richard Allan Malone, 67

Memorial services for Richard Allan Malone, 67, will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 3 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Jesup with Dr. Michael VonMoss and Rev. Marc Foster officiating. Private interment services will be held at a later date in the family cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on January 29 from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service. He died Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah.

Mr. Richard Allan Malone, affectionately known as “Rick,” was born on December 1, 1949 in Atlanta to the late Art and Mary Malone. He was a 1967 graduate of Wayne County High School. He began his college career soon after and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1972 before receiving his Doctorate of Law from John Marshall Law School in 1975. Malone served as district attorney of the Middle Judicial Circuit for 20 years and was executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia for 10 years. He was awarded District Attorney of the Year in 1990 and was past president of the District Attorney’s Association of Georgia and the National Association of Prosecutor Coordinators. He was co-founder of the Sunshine House Child Abuse Prevention Center in Swainsboro and was past chairman of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia, as well as the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council of Georgia. Malone was also a member of the choir at First Baptist Church of Jesup and had taken up oil painting during his retirement. He enjoyed painting lessons given by his dear friends, two very accomplished local artists, the late Dot Kennerly and her daughter, Linda Wasdin. He also enjoyed sitting on the porch with his dog, Jack. In addition to his parents, Malone was preceded in death by his brother, Karl A. Malone.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 47 years, Diana Meadows Malone of Jesup; two sons, Allan (Frankie) Malone of Swainsboro and Andrew (Jennifer) Malone of Reidsville; one sister, Sheryl (Tom) Keener of Yulee, Fla.; five granddaughters, Ansley Malone of Swainsboro, Marlee Dasher of Reidsville, Lexi Malone of Vidalia, Lani Malone of Vidalia, and Jenna Dasher of Reidsville; and sisters, Lynn (Alan) Jones of Jesup, Brenda (Barry) Thompson of Lyons, Angela Sconyers of Swainsboro and Martha Malone of Quitman, GA; 22 nieces and nephews; and 22 great-nieces and great-nephews.

Honorary pallbearers will be past and present district attorney’s in Georgia, past and present employees of the District Attorney of the Middle Circuit’s office, past and present members of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, past and present employees of the Wayne county District Attorney’s Office, the First Baptist Church Choir, all judges in attendance, Joann and Harley Grove, Martha and Buddy Cobb, Susan and Eddie Collins, Walt and Melissa Pinder, Jeff and Marlene Griffith, Franklin and Dabney Edenfield, Bill Lindsey, Sherri Edenfield and Kevin Carter.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Jesup First United Methodist Church Agape Fund, 205 E. Cherry St. Jesup, GA 31546; the First Baptist Church of Jesup Capital Campaign Fund P.O. Box 1115, Jesup, GA 31598; or the Sunshine House Children’s Advocacy Center, 328 W. Main St. Swainsboro, GA 30401.

Howard and Jones Funeral Home of Jesup is in charge of arrangements.