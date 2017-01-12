Remember when
by Pam Akridge | January 12, 2017 12:49 pm
The first Pine Tree sitter spent 30 days and nights in a house up in a tree on the courthouse square. In 1953, Ray Brinson was the first to sit in the tree to help promote the Pine Tree Festival. Food and supplies were hauled up to him by rope.
