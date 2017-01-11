Remember when

Three inches of sleet mixed with snow blanketed Emanuel County, causing church services to be cancelled and causing officials to cancel school sessions that Monday. It was part of a winter storm that dumped up to 10 inched of snow in the Appalachian Mountains and blew sleet and snow throughout the Southeast almost to Florida.

A pre-dawn sleet began to fall in portions of Emanuel as early as 4 a.m. that Sunday morning. By daylight a blanket measuring an inch deep had fallen and was added to during sleet showers throughout the day. The shower ended by 6 p.m.. The blanket of sleet, however , remained on highways, roads and across the county-side until after midday Monday.

Here are a few pictures from this snow storm. The story and pictures are from the files of The Blade February 21, 1979