Remember when
by Pam Akridge | January 11, 2017 2:49 pm
Three inches of sleet mixed with snow blanketed Emanuel County, causing church services to be cancelled and causing officials to cancel school sessions that Monday. It was part of a winter storm that dumped up to 10 inched of snow in the Appalachian Mountains and blew sleet and snow throughout the Southeast almost to Florida.
A pre-dawn sleet began to fall in portions of Emanuel as early as 4 a.m. that Sunday morning. By daylight a blanket measuring an inch deep had fallen and was added to during sleet showers throughout the day. The shower ended by 6 p.m.. The blanket of sleet, however , remained on highways, roads and across the county-side until after midday Monday.
Here are a few pictures from this snow storm. The story and pictures are from the files of The Blade February 21, 1979
