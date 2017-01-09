Remember when

WOW! This is from way back in 1975. This is when the local department stores would use students from in and around the county to model new clothes for when they head back to school. The department stores were before the Wal-Mart days. Here is a few. Hopefully you can remember them and can recognize some of the young folks in the photos.

Levin’s Department Store, Dolores and Woody’s, Rebecca’s, RDR Discount Store and B.C Moor’s