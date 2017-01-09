Remember when

Clearly remembering when Swainsboro had a community swimming pool. The pool was located behind the Vann Community House/Park. I was around 10 years old, and would go swimming everyday if my mom would let me. Those were the good old days. This is one I do not remember, having a swim team.

The Swainsboro-Emanuel County Recreation Department had a swim team back in 1975. This picture was taken when the team captured second in district meet. They participated in the Georgia Recreation and Parks Society First District Swim Meet. The meet was held at Georgia Southern College. The team scored 280 points to win second place.

Pictured are, Rusty Brown, Chad Merrill, Steve Riner, Tobe Karrah, Michelle Newsome, Gina Karrah, Tammy Hoke, Emmie Flanders, Pam Grimes, Ken Edenfield, Mark Stroud, Bradley Singletary, Scott English, Everett McDaniel, Ed Daniels, Melanie Nimmons, Karen Walker, Vicki McDaniel, Mitzi Register, Rosemary Stewart, Ricky Youmans, Danny Clements, David Parham, Greg Karrah, Lori Ragsdale, Melissa Canady, Merry Reese, Julie Hill, Roy Joe Kemp, Charlie Stewart, Dwight Singletary, Gary Stroud, Alfred Kitchens, Donnie Youmans, Douglas Simpson, Ronnie Youmans, Emmett Reese, Lee Canady, Michael Miller, Joel Reese and Pam Grubb.