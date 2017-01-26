Remember when

Emanuel County’s longest and oldest wooden bridge removed in 1970. Old Cowford Bridge removed and replaced with a new modern concrete bridge with steel structure, that will be 420-feet long, 32-feet wide. The new bridge is part of a Federal and State contract for paving eight and one- miles of road to connect Hwy 57 with U.S 80 in Emanuel County. According to the County Commissioner Chairman Sam Overstreet, cost to the county to have repaired the original wooden bridge would have been approximately $100,000.