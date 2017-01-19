Remember when

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the new fairgrounds in 1979. Pictured are David Kent, Sam Smith, Bill Youngblood III, John Thompson and Ralph Parham. This is the current location that we all know. The fairgrounds that a lot of us may have not known was located on South Main St where the old Walmart was located. Another little tidbit, Swainsboro’s first air filed was also located on South Main Street (old fairgrounds).