Public notice

Yesterday, we received many inquiries about posts on Facebook believed to be shared by Emanuel County Live, an online service provided by The Forest-Blade. Please note that we are not Facebook-driven. Our online media is uploaded to www.emanuelcountylive.com, which, in turn, posts to Facebook and Twitter. Should any of our posts come across your Facebook Timeline or Twitter feed, they will be posted by “Emanuel County Live” only, not any other name.

Also, please remember that The Forest-Blade is the legal organ for Emanuel County. We are required by law to publish those same legal notices online, which we try our best to do on the same Wednesday they were printed. In addition to legals, we also use our web service to provide snippets of news stories, some advertisements, and, of course, Emanuel County news as it happens. While other sources on Facebook may be credible, you can always count on Emanuel County Live to put forth a genuine effort to provide accurate, unbiased and professional reporting.