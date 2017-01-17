Peebles named Associate Director of Financial Aid

Last Updated: January 17, 2017 at 9:17 am

East Georgia State College recently announced the appointment of Ciara Peebles to the position of Assistant Director of Financial Aid/Processing and Default Management. She will manage the day-to-day processing of student financial aid, train new staff and oversee the Federal Work Study Program and Default Management initiatives at EGSC.

Peebles previously worked as EGSC’s Interim Enrollment Management Lead Counselor and was a Student Affairs Assistant in the office of Financial Aid at Ogeechee Technical College from 2011 until joining EGSC in August of 2016. She received her Associates of Applied Science Information Technology Degree from EGSC in 2003, then went on to earn her Microcomputer Specialist Diploma from Southeastern Technical College in 2004. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Ashford University in 2013 and will complete her Master of Science in Higher Education – Leadership for Student Success from Walden University in April of 2017.

“I am very excited about the experience and leadership that she brings to the Enrollment Management Team,” said Karen Jones, Associate Vice President for Enrollment Management.