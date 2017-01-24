Parade Of Little People

Last Updated: January 24, 2017 at 2:53 pm

Dear Mom, Dad, Grandma and Grandpa: The Forest Blade is calling on you, to show off your pride and joy.

No matter where your little person lives or how old he or she is, their pictures will be accepted. The charge will be $10.00. Also one photo will be selected for the cover of this year’s Parade of Little People! For the chance to have your child on this year’s cover, please submit your best photo. An additional $5.00 entry fee is required.

Wallet size pictures are preferable to large portrait size pictures. No more than 2 little ones in each picture. All pictures will be held after publication for pickup or you may send a self-addressed, stamped envelope for return.

Stop NOW, pick up a entry form here at The Forest Blade or you can find one in the newspaper. The ABSOLUTE DEADLINE is Friday February 3, 2017 at 4 p.m.