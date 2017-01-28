Now Hiring
by Pam Akridge | January 28, 2017 11:30 am
Last Updated: January 27, 2017 at 4:31 pm
In search of a full time employee to work up front of Plaza Pharmacy. This job will consist of waiting on customers in the gift department, jewelry and helping take orders for gift baskets, flowers and balloon orders. Seeing to that all customers are properly served in a timely manner. If interested, please apply in person with Teresa at Plaza Pharmacy 204 South Main Street, Swainsboro Ga. Absolutely NO phone calls!
