New “Emanuel’s Children” writing posted

Teenagers Alice and Maude Stroud and their younger nephew Ellie Scott enjoyed living in Swainsboro, free from the hardscrabble routine of the farm. Maude facilitated the clandestine romance between her friend, Nesbit Rogers, and an older man, Johnny Christian. See “Town Kids” for the full story.

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.