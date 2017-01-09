New “Emanuel’s Children” installment posted

The seven surviving Strouds gather in Swainsboro for an impromptu reunion in December 1926. After swapping stories and promising to meet again, they disband. But, it’s the last time they will all be together. See “Reunion,” the 29th installment of “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family.”

Swainsboro native Ron Seckinger is publishing true stories about his grandmother’s generation at http://ronseckinger.com. “Emanuel’s Children: Stories of a Southern Family” follows the lives of eight siblings born in Emanuel County between 1888 and 1913. The eight were Jessie Stroud Fields, Jewel Stroud Hooks, Emmit Stroud, Denver Stroud, Marjorie Stroud Scott, Kermit Stroud, Alice Stroud Mitchell, and Maude Stroud Moreno. The combined stories also constitute a history of Swainsboro and Emanuel County during the first half of the 20th century.