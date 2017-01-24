Miss EGSC Scholarship Pageant to be held

The 2017 Miss East Georgia State College Scholarship Pageant will be held on February 4, 2017 beginning at 7 p.m. in the Luck F. Gambrell Center Auditorium. Seven contestants will compete for the crown in the categories of Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit, On Stage Questions, Talent and Evening Gown. The theme for this year’s scholarship pageant is “Once Upon a Time,” and will serve as a spectacular backdrop to the proceedings.

Nicole Palmer, 22, of Thomasville, is the daughter of Kimberly and Chad Palmer. Her platform is Child Abuse and Neglect. She is a freshman Psychology major and plans to become a children’s doctor in psychology with her own personal practice. She hopes to make a difference to as many children in need as possible and share her work with others.

Kandanasia McNeal, 18, of Claxton is the daughter of Keta McNeal. Her platform is Youth Empowerment. She is a freshman majoring in Business Administration and her goal is to be a successful businesswoman. She plans to travel the world with her degree in business, then return to her hometown to start a youth organization to give back to her community.

Brittany Brown, 18, of Savannah is the daughter of LaRetta Thomas. Her platform is Sickle Cell Anemia Awareness. She is a freshman Nursing major and plans to be a doctor with her own clinic. She plans to be an OB/GYN but is working first to become an RN. She also wants to be a mentor to girls who have been abused.

MyKera Brown, 18, of Augusta is the daughter of Mia Brown and Kedrick Davis. Her platform is The Three E’s of Life: Educate, Elevate and Empower. She is a freshman Nursing major and plans to be an OB/GYN at Augusta University and help deliver babies into the world. She wants to gain more knowledge about how children are born and the many things that happen with women’s bodies to be the best OB she can be.

Alexis Brooke McBroom, 18, of Swainsboro is the daughter of Tonya Morel and Dwayne McBroom. Her platform is Autism Awareness. She is a freshman Education major and wants to go on to major in Teacher Education, specifically in Early Childhood Special Education.

Madison Payne, 18, of Canton is the daughter of Wendy and Jay Simpson and Van and Brandi Payne. Her platform is Helping Underprivileged Children. She is a freshman Psychology major and plans to graduate from college and then get into a medical program, followed by a residency. She wants to do research and help children who are battling cancer, and her goal is to get on with a pediatric hospital such as St. Jude’s.

Miley Keyton, 18, of Swainsboro is the daughter of Lyn and Pam Keyton. Her platform is Turning Disabilities into Possibilities. She is a freshman Nursing major and plans to obtain her Bachelor of Science in Nursing Degree, then go on to work in the NICU with newborns or be a travel nurse.

Emceeing the competition will be Harley Strickland, former Miss East Georgia State College (2014). She is currently a senior at Georgia Southern University, where she is studying broadcast journalism and public relations. She also models with Halo Models and Talent, travels with Allure Bridals modeling pageant, prom and bridal gowns, and she also sells gowns at Frills by Scott in Statesboro.

Don’t miss this special night at EGSC! Admission is $7 for non-students, children 7 and under are free, and EGSC students are free with student ID.



