Mattie F. Sherrod, 92

Funeral services for Mattie F. Sherrod, 92, of Midville will be held Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Union Grove United Methodist Church with Rev. Randy Carnley and Rev. Lee Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in the Union Grove United Methodish Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m., and the body will lie in state one hour prior to service. She died Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at Azalea Health and Rehab in Metter.

Mrs. Mattie F. Sherrod was born on January 30, 1924 in Swainsboro to the late Troy and Willa Mea Harbuck Farthing Sr. She retired from Argo Mills after many years and was a lifetime member of Union Grove United Methodist. Sherrod was a homemaker who loved gardening, flowers, fishing, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years, Lawrence L. Sherrod; three sisters, Mary Morris, Lois Lewis, and Ruby Bullard; and three brothers, David Farthing, Richard Farthing, and Henry Troy Farthing Jr.

Survivors include one daughter, Melva Dean (Jerry C.) Cadwell of Cobbtown; one son, Floyd (Martha) Sherrod of Hephetbah; seven grandchildren, Tonya Cadwell, Pamela Cadwell (Brock) Davis, Brenda (Donnie) Holland, Greg (Tina) Sherrod, Tyson (Stacey) Sherrod, Rodney Walker and Russell (Brooke) Walker; 11 great-grandchildren, Brant Davis, Wes (Lacey) Jenkins, Marlee Jenkins, Clayton Sherrod, Brandon Sherrod, Dalton Sherrod, Aaron Sherrod, Jarrett Walker, Tucker Walker, Mason Walker, and Damon Walker; one great-great-grandchild, Landry Kate Jenkins; three step-great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Marguerite Rollins and Bobbie Farthing; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are Joey Burch, Carson Cross, Bailey Joiner, Gary Spence, Johnny Hurst, and LLoyd Sherrod. Honorary pallbearers are Union Grove United Methodist Church Board members.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.