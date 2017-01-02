Louise Whitfield Mason

Funeral services for Louise Whitfield Mason of Riddleville were held Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at 11 a.m. at China Temple Holiness Church in Wrightsville. Burial followed in the Mason Family Cemetery in Kite. She died Sunday, De. 25, 2016 at Emanuel Medical Center.

Mrs. Louise Whitfield Mason was a native of Washington County. She was born the daughter of the late Jimmie and Mamie Lue Whitfield. She was united in holy matrimony to the late Rev. Alvin Mason on November 17, 1956, and to this union, six children were born. Mason was educated in the Washington County School System. She worked as a seamstress for over 35 years and a few years at Joette Factory. The devoted homemaker was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one son, Hollis Mason.

Survivors include her loving and devoted children, Alvin Lue (Willie) Askew of Wrightsville, Marie (Thurston) Badie of Swainsboro, Paula Pace of Pembroke Pines, Fla., and Paul Mason and Alvin Mason Jr. of Bartow; one sister; Georgia Ann Hall of Davisboro; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Ella Mae Whitfield of Bridgeton, N.J., Bishop Ozzie Mason of Meriden, Conn., Elder Douglas Mason of Bartow, Pastor Russell Mason of Swainsboro, Pedro Mason of Swainsboro, and Ellis (Earnestine) Mason of Rutherglen, Va.; grandchildren, Christopher Samples of San Antione, Tex., Demetria Rountree of Swainsboro, Kendrick Dion Pace, Retired Air Force of Plantation, Fla., Nathaniel Pace Jr., US Army of Ft. Drum, N.Y., CW01 Travis (Roxanne) Campfield, Army of Savannah, and Tyeshia Strickland of East Dublin; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Davis Funeral Home of Wrightsville was in charge of arrangements.