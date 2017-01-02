Louise Brumlow Bishop, 89

Memorial services for Louise Brumlow Bishop, 89, of Metter will be held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 at her residence.

Born in Ray City, Mrs. Louise Brumlow Bishop was the daughter of William and Lois Brumlow. She was of the Baptist faith and was a retired school teacher, having taught in the Toombs County and Gwinnett County School Systems for over 30 years. The wife of Hugh Cleveland Bishop, she loved playing the piano, making jewelry, oil painting, and reading.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a daughter, Donna Marie Bishop (Joe) Buckles of Metter; sons, Hugh Cleveland (Valeri) Bishop Jr. of Cumming, Michael Allen (Palin) Bishop of Cerrillas, N.M., and John Thomas (Sandy) Bishop of Boise, Idaho; sister, Marie Brumlow (Dean) Davidson; brother, Bill Brumlow; seven grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions can be made to Bethany Hospice of Coastal Georgia, 8395 US Highway 301 Claxton, Georgia 30417 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or a fund of your choice.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel of Metter is in charge of arrangements.