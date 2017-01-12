Longest Serving Mayor

Did you know that Ralph Smith Sr. served as mayor of Swainsboro longer than anyone in History. He held office from 1948 to 1965, 18 years. After reading up on Mr. Smith, I do believe he had a lot to do with the making of Swainsboro.

When elected in 1947, Ralph was confronted with many problems which he solved. The town with 3,000 people had one artesian well to supply water. The city limits have been extended four times since then, and water supply, increased by two wells. The population jumped to 9,000. Other accomplishments during his administration included, installation of four recreation centers; the addition of nine holes in golf; the erection of a clubhouse; mercury lights placed on the four main streets by Georgia Power; obtainment of natural gas; introduction of the dial method in the Bell Telephone system; entire city had benefit of water and sewage; 80 miles of pavement, under direction of him and Jim Gillis, this added much to transportation. He also added 3 engines to the fire department; added policemen to the force; two hundred government projects houses built; 17 industries established; and 15 retail stores erected.

As you can see, this was a man that put his whole heart into the office. Besides his regular work as mayor, he was a credit to Swainsboro when other dignitaries guests arrived in town. No one had to squirm when Mayor Smith took the helm in public; he could do with pose all on his own. He could even mingle with the most illiterate people and make them feel his respect for the individual. Ralph Smith Sr. was an admirable mayor for sure.

Ralph Flynt Smith Sr. Born Dec 10, 1895. Died Dec. 13, 1974. He was the son of David Lee and Martha ‘Mattie” Flynt. Charter member Swainsboro Kiwanis Club; Chairman board of deacons, First Baptist Church, Swainsboro for 21 years; Sunday school teacher. Member Swainsboro Jaycees. Board if directors, Citizens Bank. Trustee, Swainsboro schools. He was married to Mona Brannen and they had two children: Ralph Jr. and Hariett.