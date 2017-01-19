Legal Notices: January 18, 2017

Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 3:25 pm

JEFF C. SINCLAIR, AOVNELL F. SINCLAIR, and ALL OTHERS,

Take notice that:

The right to redeem the following described property, to wit:

TRACT 1: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 5.32 acres, more or less, fronting a distance of 60.02 feet on the Western side of North Prong Road ( County Road #68) and designated as Lot 33, of Hawhammock Pointe Subdivision, as shown on a Plat of Survey, dated October 19, 2005, revised October 24, 2005, made by Marlin Nevil, Surveyor and recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 20, Page 58E, to which reference is made as a part oaf this description. Said Lot 33 is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by Lots 35 and 34 of said subdivision, being the lands of Jones Central, LLC; East by North Prong Road (County Road #68); South by Lots 32 and 19 of said subdivision, being the lands of Jones Central, LLC; and West by Lot 35 of said subdivisions, being the lands of Jones Central, LLC.

TRACT 2: All that tract or parcel of land lying, situate and being in the 53rd G.M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 4.86 acres, more or less, fronting a distance of 309.97 feet on the Western side of north Prong Road (County Road #68) and designated as Lot 34, of Hawhammock Pointe Subdivision, as shown on a Plat of Survey, dated October 19, 2005, revised October 24, 2005, made by Marlin Nevil, Surveyor and recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court, in Plat Book 20, Page 58E, to which reference is made as a part oaf this description. Said Lot 34 is bounded, now or formerly, as follows: North by Lot 35 of said subdivision, being the lands of Jones Central, LLC; East by North Prong Road (County Road #68); and South and West by Lot 33 of said subdivision, being the lands of Jones Central, LLC.

Said Tracts 1 and 2 are subject to a 22.5 foot utility and road easement along the right-of-way of North Prong Road (County Road #68) as shown on the afore referenced plat of survey.

Said Tracts 1 and 2 are subject to Restrictive Covenants dated October 27, 2005 and recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 258, Pages 46-50.

Said Tracts 1 and 2 are subject to a Utility and Road Easement dated November 1, 2005 from Jones Central, LLC to Emanuel County, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in Deed Book 258, Pages 51-52.

Said Tracts 1 and 2 are a portion of that conveyed by a Limited Warranty Deed dated January 25, 2005 from Rayonier Forest Properties, LLC to Jones Central, LLC, which is recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel Superior Court in deed Book 241, Pages 303-310.

[Formerly designated as Map/Parcel No. 092 134. Now known as Map/Parcel No. 073 119]

will expire and be forever foreclosed and barred on and after the 31st day of January, 2017.

The tax deed to which this notice relates is dated the 3rd day of November, 2015, and was recorded on December 4, 2015 in the office of the Clerk of Superior Court of Emanuel County, Georgia, in Deed Book 424 at Pages 1-2.

The property may be redeemed at any time before the 31st day of January, 2017 by payment of the redemption price as fixed and provided by law to the undersigned at the following address:

J. Kendall Gross

Post Office Box 695

Metter, Georgia 30439

(912) 685-4619

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF

PAVING IMPROVEMENTS

D.O.T. HG – 0532 P.I. 0012062; D.O.T. HG – 0555 P.I. 0012068;

D.O.T. HG – 0539 P.I. 0012064; D.O.T. HG – 0533 P.I. 0012072;

D.O.T. HG – 0546 P.I. 0012065; D.O.T. HG – 0534 P.I. 0012073;

D.O.T. HG – 0554 P.I. 0012067; D.O.T. HG – 0545 P.I. 0012076;

D.O.T. HG – 0549 P.I. 0012078, and 2016 LMIG

FOR THE

CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

Sealed proposals will be received by the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA at City Hall, P.O. Box 600 or 101 West Main Street, (Shipping Address Only – No Mail Received at Street Address) Swainsboro, Georgia 30401 until 2:00 P.M. local time, THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2, 2017. The bids will be publicly opened and read at 2:01 P.M. at City Hall, 101 West Main Street. No submitted bid may be withdrawn after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids for a period of sixty (60) days.

The Georgia Department of Transportation Standard Specifications, 2001 Edition, Supplemental Specifications Book, 2008 Edition, and applicable Supplemental Specifications and Special Provisions apply to this project.

Work to be done: The work to be done consists of furnishing all materials, equipment and labor for the construction of:

Paving Improvements

Part A – Kite Road – D.O.T. HG – 0549 P.I. 0012078:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 2,742 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 137 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 3,917 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part B – Race Track Street – D.O.T. HG – 0533 P.I. 0012072:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 1,167 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 467 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 1,414 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part C – Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd – D.O.T. HG – 0534 P.I. 0012073:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 393 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 110 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 158 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part D – Hill Street – D.O.T. HG – 0539 P.I. 0012064:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 287 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 57 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 348 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part E – William Roundtree Street – D.O.T. HG – 0554 P.I. 0012067:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 368 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 70 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 446 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part F – Howard Street – D.O.T. HG – 0555 P.I. 0012068:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 293 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 117 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 355 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part G – East Moring Street – D.O.T. HG – 0545 P.I. 0012076:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 88 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 4.75 mm mix, 18 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 160 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part H – Industrial Way – D.O.T. HG – 0532 P.I. 0012062:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 1,245 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 124 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 1,509 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part I – Thigpen Drive – D.O.T. HG – 0546 P.I. 0012065:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 1.170 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 293 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 1,418 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part J – Prince Avenue, Church Street, South Green Street, and Advance Street:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 1,651 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 248 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 2,001 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part K – Advantage Lane:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 650 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 130 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 788 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Part L – Mitchell Street:

The project will consist of installation of patching, overlay with 144 tons of recycled asphalt concrete 9.5 mm Superpave, 29 tons of recycled asphalt leveling, 175 gallons of bitum tack coat, restriping, traffic control, and appurtenances.

Time allotted for the completion of part A through J shall be 120 consecutive calendar days. CONSTRUCTION NOT ANTICIPATED TO START UNTIL APRIL 2017.

Proposals shall be submitted on proposal form issued by G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers as specified in the Specifications. Bidders qualifications are as follows:

All contractors and subcontractors must be GDOT prequalified and comply with all current GDOT requirements including but not limited to Standard Specification Section 102 regardless of letting responsibility. Prequalification packages can be found on the GDOT’s website.

Each proposal shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond drawn in favor of the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA, in the amount of at least ten percent (10%) of the lump sum bid for the complete work; such Bid Bond representing that the Bidder, if awarded the contract, will promptly enter into a contract and furnish Performance Bond and Payment Bond as provided by law and approved by the Attorney for the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA. Performance Bond is 100% bid. Payment Bond is 110% bid. The Bid Bond shall be forfeited to the CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA as liquidated damages if the Bidder fails to execute the contract and provide Performance and Payment Bonds within ten (10) days after being notified that he has been awarded the contract.

The City of Swainsboro in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and 78 Stat. 252, 42 USC 2000d-42 and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Department of Transportation, Subtitle A, office of the Secretary, part 21, Nondiscrimination in federally assisted programs of the Department of Transportation issued pursuant to such Act, hereby notifies all bidders that it will affirmatively ensure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, minority business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, sex, or national origin in consideration for an award.

While DBE’s are not required, contractors are encouraged to use DBE’s wherever practical and feasible. For assistance in finding suitable companies to participate, please contact the DOT EEO Office at 404-631-1972 or check the DOT website.

Drawings and Specifications are open to public inspection at the City of Swainsboro City Hall, 101 West Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401; the office of G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc. in Augusta and Atlanta, Georgia and the AGC Builders Exchange in Atlanta, Georgia.

Copies of the plans and specifications may be obtained from G. Ben Turnipseed Engineers, Inc., 4210 Columbia Road, Building 3, Augusta, Georgia 30907, 706-863-8800 Fax 706-860-0913 upon receipt of the following amounts:

Specification…$125.00

Plans …$150.00

Reduced Drawings Available (Extra Set)…$150.00

Upon receipt of all documents in undamaged condition within thirty (30) days after the date of opening of bids, one?half of the deposit will be refunded.

The difference between the deposit and the amount refunded represents the cost of reproduction. No refund will be made for documents received after thirty (30) days or in damaged condition.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive informalities.

CITY OF SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA

By: Al Lawson, City Administrator

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Under and by virtue of the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by James Eddie McGahee to Branch Banking and Trust Company, dated October 2, 2009, recorded in Deed Book 332, Page 574, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of ONE HUNDRED TWENTY-FOUR THOUSAND NINE HUNDRED FIFTY-SEVEN AND 0/100 DOLLARS ($124,957.00), with interest thereon as set forth therein, there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia, or at such place as may be lawfully designated as an alternative, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2017, the following described property: SEE EXHIBIT “A” ATTACHED HERETO AND MADE A PART HEREOF The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given). Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above. Branch Banking and Trust Company is the holder of the Security Deed to the property in accordance with OCGA § 44-14-162.2. The entity that has full authority to negotiate, amend, and modify all terms of the mortgage with the debtor is: Branch Banking & Trust Company, 301 College Street , PVN #101729, Greenville, SC 29601 800-827-3722. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party in possession of the property is Eddie McGahee or a tenant or tenants and said property is more commonly known as 1589 Cow Ford Bridge Road, Kite, Georgia 31049. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the security deed. Branch Banking and Trust Company as Attorney in Fact for James Eddie McGahee McCalla Raymer Pierce, LLC 1544 Old Alabama Road Roswell, Georgia 30076 www.foreclosurehotline.net EXHIBIT “A” ALL THAT TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 1452ND G.M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 1.0 ACRES AS SHOWN ON A, PLAT PREPARED BY MARVIN D. CLEMENTS, SURVEYOR, DATED SEPTEMBER 16, 1984, AND RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 11, PAGE 547 OF THE RECORDS OF THE CLERK OF SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, SAID PLAT IS BY EXPRESS REFERENCE HEREBY INCORPORATED HEREIN FOR A MORE FULL, COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED AS SHOWN ON SAID PLAT AS FOLLOWS: ON THE NORTH BY LANDS OF MRS J.H. HALL; ON THE EAST BY THE BETHEL UNITED METHODIST CHURCH; SOUTH BY LANDS OF MRS. J.H. HALL; AND ON THE WEST BY LANDS OF MRS. J.H. HALL. MR/jgn 2/7/17 Our file no. 5400716 – FT1

NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE

STATE OF GEORGIA

COUNTY OF EMANUEL

WHEREAS, heretofore on August 30, 2016, TYRONE JOHNSON did deliver to MOSES BRIGHT, a Deed to Secure Debt conveying the land described in Schedule “A” below; And,

WHEREAS, said Deed to Secure Debt was executed to secure a Note of even date therewith between TYRONE JOHNSON to MOSES BRIGHT, in the original amount of $3,143.00, including any renewals thereof which was or would be evidenced by a Note or Notes, which is shown by said Deed to Secure Debt recorded in the Office of Clerk, Emanuel County Superior Court, in Deed Book 434, Page 558-562, Emanuel County Clerk, Superior Court; And,

WHEREAS, said Note was due and payable in monthly installments which are past due and MOSES BRIGHT, has elected to accelerate payment of said Note; And,

WHEREAS, notice has been given as required by O.C.G.A. 44-14-162 through 44-14-163.4 (MICHIE 1982).

NOW THEREFORE, according to the original terms of said Deed to Secure Debt and the laws in such cases made and provided, the undersigned will expose for sale to the highest and best bidder for cash, the property described in said Deed to Secure Debt from TYRONE JOHNSON to MOSES BRIGHT, after proper advertisement, on the first February, 2017 to-wit: February 7, 2017, between the legal hours of sale before the courthouse door in Swainsboro, Emanuel County, Georgia. Said sale will be subject to any outstanding prior Deeds to Secure Debt, Ad Valorem taxes, and the purchaser will be responsible for any Georgia Real Estate Transfer Tax. Proceeds from said sale will be used first, to pay the cost and expense of said sale; second, to pay the balance on the indebtedness mentioned above due by TYRONE JOHNSON, and third, to pay the surplus, if any, to the person or persons legally entitled thereto.

This ___ day of December, 2016.

/S/_____________________________________

By William H. McWhorter, Jr.

SHEPHERD, GARY & McWHORTER, LLC

Attorneys at Law

P.O. Drawer 99

Swainsboro, Georgia 30401

(478) 237-7551

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

By virtue of a Power of Sale contained in that certain Security Deed from GARY MILES DURDEN to BANK OF AMERICA N.A., dated September 26, 2009, recorded November 10, 2009, in Deed Book 332, Page 299-310, Emanuel County, Georgia Records, said Security Deed having been given to secure a Note of even date in the original principal amount of One Hundred Forty-Eight Thousand Five Hundred and 00/100 dollars ($148,500.00), with interest thereon as provided for therein, said Security Deed having been last sold, assigned and transferred to BANK OF AMERICA, N.A., there will be sold at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash at the Emanuel County Courthouse, within the legal hours of sale on the first Tuesday in February, 2017, all property described in said Security Deed including but not limited to the following described property:

ALL THAT LOT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE, LYING AND BEING IN THE 1560TH G. M. DISTRICT OF EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, CONTAINING 1.01 ACRES AS SHOWN ON PLAT OF SAME BY WALTER K. MAUPIN, SURVEYOR, DATED APRIL 7, 1979, RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 10, PAGE 291, IN THE OFFICE OF THE CLERK, SUPERIOR COURT, EMANUEL COUNTY, GEORGIA, TO WHICH REFERENCE IS MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE, ACCURATE AND DETAILED DESCRIPTION OF SAID PROPERTY. SAID PROPERTY BEING BOUNDED NOW OR FORMERLY AS FOLLOWS: NORTHEAST BY LAMBS BRIDGE ROAD; SOUTHEAST AND SOUTHWEST BY ALBERT K. DURDEN: AND NORTHWEST NOW OR FORMERLY BY J. ROSCOE BROWN. SAID PROPERTY FRONTING ON THE SOUTHWEST SIDE OF LAMBS BRIDGE ROAD 110 FEET AND RUNNING BACK BETWEEN PARALLEL LINES 400 FEET.

Said legal description being controlling, however the property is more commonly known as 1604 GA Hwy 192 South, Twin City, GA 30471.

The indebtedness secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of default under the terms of said Security Deed and Note. The indebtedness remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same, all expenses of the sale, including attorneys’ fees (notice to collect same having been given) and all other payments provided for under the terms of the Security Deed and Note.

Said property will be sold on an “as-is” basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The sale will also be subject to the following items which may affect the title: any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, whether or not now due and payable); the right of redemption of any taxing authority; matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or by an inspection of the property; all zoning ordinances; assessments; liens; encumbrances; restrictions; covenants, and any other matters of record superior to said Security Deed.

To the best of the knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the owner and party in possession of the property is GARY MILES DURDEN, ESTATE AND/OR HEIRS AT LAW OF GARY MILES DURDEN , or tenants(s).

The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed.

The entity having full authority to negotiate, amend or modify all terms of the loan (although not required by law to do so) is: Reverse Mortgage Solutions, Inc., Loss Mitigation Dept., 14405 Walters Road, Suite 200, Houston, TX 77014, Telephone Number: 866-503-5559.

BANK OF AMERICA, N.A.

as Attorney in Fact for

GARY MILES DURDEN

THE BELOW LAW FIRM MAY BE HELD TO BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR, UNDER FEDERAL LAW. IF SO, ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Attorney Contact: Rubin Lublin, LLC, 3145 Avalon Ridge Place, Suite 100, Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

Telephone Number: (877) 813-0992 Case No. RMU-16-07099-1

Ad Run Dates 01/11/2017, 01/18/2017, 01/25/2017, 02/01/2017

www.rubinlublin.com/property-listings.phpc

NOTICE OF SALE UNDER POWER, EMANUEL COUNTY

Pursuant to the Power of Sale contained in a Security Deed given by Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. as nominee for Wachovia Mortgage Corporation dated 8/22/2007 and recorded in Deed Book 296 Page 607 Emanuel County, Georgia records; as last transferred to or acquired by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., conveying the after-described property to secure a Note in the original principal amount of $153,000.00, with interest at the rate specified therein, there will be sold by the undersigned at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the Courthouse door of Emanuel County, Georgia (or such other area as designated by Order of the Superior Court of said county), within the legal hours of sale on February 07, 2017 (being the first Tuesday of said month unless said date falls on a Federal Holiday, in which case being the first Wednesday of said month), the following described property:

All that certain tract or parcel of land, situate, lying and being in the 58th G. M. District of Emanuel County, Georgia, containing 13.52 acres as shown on a plat prepared for James T. Green by George William Donaldson, Surveyor, dated June 8, 1999, recorded in Plat Book 21, Page 171, Emanuel County Records.

Said recorded plat is by reference incorporated in this description.

Also conveyed herein is a 16-foot easement for ingress and egress which runs from Canady Bridge Road (County Road #281) to the above-described 13.52 acre tract. Said 16-foot easement and the original conveyance thereof are shown on the above-referenced plat.

This sale will be made subject to any right of the United States of America to redeem the hereinabove described property within 120 days from the sale date aforesaid, in order to satisfy certain outstanding federal tax liens.

The debt secured by said Security Deed has been and is hereby declared due because of, among other possible events of default, failure to pay the indebtedness as and when due and in the manner provided in the Note and Security Deed. The debt remaining in default, this sale will be made for the purpose of paying the same and all expenses of this sale, as provided in the Security Deed and by law, including attorney’s fees (notice of intent to collect attorney’s fees having been given).

Said property is commonly known as 189 Canady Bridge Road, , Twin City, GA 30471 together with all fixtures and personal property attached to and constituting a part of said property, if any. To the best knowledge and belief of the undersigned, the party (or parties) in possession of the subject property is (are): Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs or tenant or tenants.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA is the entity or individual designated who shall have full authority to negotiate, amend and modify all terms of the mortgage.

Wells Fargo Bank, NA

Loss Mitigation

3476 Stateview Boulevard

Fort Mill, SC 29715

1-800-678-7986

Note, however, that such entity or individual is not required by law to negotiate, amend or modify the terms of the loan.

Said property will be sold subject to: (a) any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), (b) unpaid water or sewage bills that constitute a lien against the property whether due and payable or not yet due and payable and which may not be of record, (c) the right of redemption of any taxing authority, (d) any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, and (e) any assessments, liens, encumbrances, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants, and matters of record superior to the Security Deed first set out above.

The sale will be conducted subject to (1) confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code; and (2) final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Security Deed. Pursuant to O.C.G.A. Section 9-13-172.1, which allows for certain procedures regarding the rescission of judicial and non-judicial sales in the State of Georgia, the Deed Under Power and other foreclosure documents may not be provided until final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan as provided immediately above.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. as agent and Attorney in Fact for Michael L. Childs and Linda D. Childs

Aldridge Pite, LLP, 15 Piedmont Center, 3575 Piedmont Road, N.E., Suite 500, Atlanta, Georgia 30305, (404) 994-7637.

1000-667513886A

THIS LAW FIRM MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. 1000-667513886A

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

RAJA D. ANDREWS,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0002

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

BRANDON ISIAH ANDREWS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of RAJA D. ANDREWS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 6th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom ____

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70__________________________

Swainsboro, GA 30401 __________________

Address

478-237-7091__________________________

Telephone Number

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

IN RE: ESTATE OF

ISIAH ANDREWS, JR.,

DECEASED

ESTATE NO. 17E0003

PETITION FOR LETTERS OF ADMINISTRATION

NOTICE

TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES and to whom it may concern:

BRANDON ISIAH ANDREWS has petitioned to be appointed Administrator of the estate of ISIAH ANDREWS deceased, of said County. (The Petitioner has also applied for waiver of bond and/or grant of certain powers contained in O.C.G.A. § 53-12-261.) All interested parties are hereby notified to show cause why said Petition should not be granted. All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections, and must be filed with the Court on or before February 6th, 2016.

BE NOTIFIED FURTHER: All objections to the Petition must be in writing, setting forth the grounds of any such objections. All objections should be sworn to before a notary public or before a Probate Court Clerk, and filing fees must be tendered with your objections, unless you qualify to file as an indigent party. Contact Probate Court personnel for the required amount of filing fees. If any objections are filed, a hearing will be scheduled at a later date. If no objections are filed, the Petition may be granted without a hearing.

Don E. Wilkes _____________________

Judge of the Probate Court

By: Nicky Odom ____

Clerk of the Probate Court

P.O. Box 70__________________________

Swainsboro, GA 30401 __________________

Address

478-237-7091__________________________

Telephone Number

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

GEORGIA, EMANUEL COUNTY

All creditors of the estate of Watkins Youmans, decedent, late of Emanuel County, are hereby notified to render in their demands to Jerry N. Cadle, P.C., P.O. Box 68, Swainsboro, GA 30401 according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment.

This 13th day of January, 2017.

Lamar Youmans, Executor of the Estate of Watkins Youmans, decedent

Jerry N. Cadle, P.C.

P.O. Box 68

Swainsboro, GA 30401

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF EMANUEL COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

Gloria L. Love

Plaintiff

v.

Hasty E. Love

Defendant

Civil Action No. 17CV14

NOTICE OF SUMMONS-SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: Hasty E. Love, Defendant Named Above:

You are hereby notified that the above-styled action seeking a divorce was filed against you in said court on January 11, 2017, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the court on January 11, 2017, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of said court and serve upon Gloria Love, plaintiff, whose address is 508 Old Nunez Rd., Swainsboro, GA 30401 an answer to the complaint within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for service by publication. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

Witness the Honorable Robert S. Reeves, Judge of said Court.

This the 11th day of January, 2017

Courtney Rowland

Clerk of Superior Court

Emanuel County