Juanita Bryan, 79

Memorial services for Juanita Bryan, 79, of Twin City will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in the chapel of Chapman Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Reverend Ervin Stapleton officiating. Interment will follow in the Sandersville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12 – 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 at Chapman Funeral Home. She died Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at Community Hospice House Vidalia following an extended illness.

Mrs. Juanita Bryan was born April 23, 1937 in Wrightsville to the late Gordon Screws and Tilly Osborne Screws. She grew up in Sandersville, then moved to Wadley, where she lived most of her life. She loved fishing, crocheting, and her cats. Bryan was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James M. Bryan Sr.; and brothers, Lester Screws and James Screws.

Survivors include her sons, James M. (Christy) Bryan Jr. of Swainsboro and Michael Wayne Bryan of Mitchell; brothers, Lant (Faye) Screws, Robert (Averlee) Screws, Gordon “G.D.” Screws, and Boe “Jimmy” (Ruby) Screws; sisters, Tillie “Sissy” Williams and Jewel Gunn; grandchildren, Gage Bryan, Jessie Bryan, Monica Sheppard, Michelle Bryan, and Melissa Bryan; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.