Joseph Lee Bivins, 70

Funeral services for Joseph Lee Bivins, 70, were held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Swainsboro with Rev. Bennie Brinson presiding and Rev. Melvin Adams Jr. bringing the eulogy. Interment was held at Swainsboro City Cemetery with military and Masonic rites. He died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 at his home for two years, the Carl Vinson Veterans Hospital in Dublin.

Mr. Joseph Lee Bivins was born August 25, 1946 to the late Mattie B. Dawson in Emanuel County. He attended Emanuel County Schools and was a proud graduate of Emanuel County High School (Rattlers) Class of 1965. Bivins met and married his devoted wife of 26 years, Henrietta, and to this union, two children were born. Bivins was a lifelong member of Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as the eldest deacon. He was also a gold card member of St. Phillip Lodge No. 96 and a member of L.J. Riggs Chapter R. H.A.M. No. 24. He was drafted into the U.S. Army on December 7, 1965. He was a sergeant and received several medals, which included the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device 60, and the Good Conduct Medal. He worked at Custom Furniture as a floor-covering installer. He also worked around east Georgia as an environmental specialist and mail carrier. Bivins loved to spend time with his family and friends. He was a truly devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He left behind an unforgettable legacy for his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Henrietta, and daughter, Jennifer.

Survivors include one daughter, Dr. Paulette Bivins-Chappell; his long-devoted caregiver; one grandson; one granddaughter; two great-granddaughters; one aunt; one god-granddaughter; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Pallbearers were deacons of Greater St. james Church. Honorary pallbearers were his Masonic brothers and his classmates of 1965.

Mosley’s Funeral Home of Swainsboro was in charge of arrangements.