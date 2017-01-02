Jeffrey Michael Larkin, 67

Funeral services for Jeffrey Michael Larkin, 67, of Aiken, S.C. will be held Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Peebles-Curry Memorial Chapel with Father Patrick Otor officiating. Interment will follow in the Swainsboro City Cemetery with military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 from 5 – 7 p.m. He died Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta.

Mr. Jeffrey Michael Larkin was born in Trenton, N.J. on August 18, 1949 to the late Francis J. and Margaret Byrne Larkin. He served in the United States Marine Corps and worked for Husqvarna as a truck driver for many years. He was an avid reader and an automotive enthusiast. Larkin loved aviation and spending time with his family. His family owned and operated Larkin Furniture for many years. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert F. “Bob” Larkin and infant James M. Larkin.

Survivors include one sister, Milissa “Missy” Larkin Durden of Swainsboro; three brothers, Guy (Deborah) Larkin of Aiken, S.C., David Larkin of Swainsboro, and Vincent Larkin of Aiken, S.C.; and nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Pallbearers are Bryson Larkin, Ashton Larkin, Ted Edenfield, Richard Reddish, Bo Lariscy, and Jerry Garner.

Durden-Hudson Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.