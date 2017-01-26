James Lamar Mimbs Jr., 76

Funeral services for James Lamar Mimbs Jr., 76, of Adrian were held Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Townsend Brothers Funeral Home with Donnie Allen, Ray Braddy, and Rev. David Oliver officiating. Burial followed in Dublin Memorial Gardens. He died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017.

Mr. James Lamar Mimbs Jr. was of the Baptist faith and was a veteran of the United States Army. He was also a Mason, and he retired from LA Brett and Sons. An avid hunter and fisherman, Mimbs was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Lamar Mimbs Sr. and Eleen Dowd Mimbs, and sisters, Dorothy Mimbs Rushing and Jewel Mimbs Miller.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Fuller Mimbs of Adrian; children, James Lamar Mimbs III, Joel Mimbs and Tracie (Jason) Mimbs, all of Adrian, Dale (Kim) Fuller of Dudley, Melanie (Ray) Braddy of Statesboro, and Wendy (Jamie) Masters of Scott; grandchildren, Ryan (Chip) Fotopoulos of Fort Rucker, Ala., Eric (Faith) Allen of Hinesville, R.J. Braddy and Megan Braddy, both of Statesboro, Josh Fuller and Bethany Fuller, both of Dudley, Blaine Masters and Tristen Masters, both of Scott, and Joeley Hood of Swainsboro; and great-granddaughters, Isabella, Abigail, and Caroline Fotopoulos, all of Fort Rucker, Ala.

Pallbearers were Morris T. Riner, Henry Flanders, RJ Braddy, Blaine Masters, Joshua Fuller, Jim Harrell, James Brantley, Eric Allen, and Robbie Brett.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the local Wounded Warrior organization, Be at Peace Farms, c/o Pam Otts, 725 Manning Drive, East Dublin, GA 31027.

Townsend Brother Funeral Home, Inc. of Dublin was in charge of arrangements.