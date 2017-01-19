Jail Activity: January 18, 2017

Last Updated: January 19, 2017 at 3:27 pm

Jorge Sanjuan Hernandez, 51, 209 Shepard St. Apt. B.; entered 1/10/17; Expired tag, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 1/10/17; SPD

Jessica Leanne Reynolds, 26, 208 N. Green St.; entered 1/10/17; Dep acct fraud/bad checks over $499, Dep acct fraud/bad checks under $499, Interference w/ officer; SPD

Martel Linear Oneal, 27, 407 Pinecone Trl., Dublin; entered 1/10/17; Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended tag; released 1/11/17; OPPD

Tyrone Lamond Johnson, 41, 1035 Canoochee Rd.; entered 1/11/17; Parole Violation, No Insurance, Suspended Registration, Failure to comply

Carla Yvette Worthen, 38, 331 Lee St.; entered 1/11/17; Bench Warrant/State Court, Disorderly Conduct; SPD

Troy Benard Phillips, 50, 412 Wrens St.; entered 1/11/17; Disorderly Conduct, Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order, Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order; SPD

Lorenzo Gregory Simpkins, 40, 493 Hwy. 305 S., Midville; entered 1/11/17; Fleeing/attempt to elude ofc, No Insurance, Suspended Registration, Driving lic susp/rev, Hold for Burke Co., VGCSA possesion Marijuana, VGCSA possession Cocaine; ECSO

Perez Montre’ Howard, 18, 117 S. 3rd St., Stillmore; entered 1/12/17; Crim trespass; TCPD

Christopher James Bryant, 31, 1 Ashley Lakes Dr., Apt. 1, Norcross; entered 1/12/17; No Insurance, Driving lic susp/rev, Suspended Registration; released 1/12/17; OPPD

Martha Diaz, 28, 133 Hwy. 56 N.; entered 1/12/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 1/12/17; ECSO

Ricky Williams, 53, 200 S. Racetrack St.; entered 1/12/17; Child Support/Superior Court Contempt Order; ECSO

Clarimar Garcia, 36, 1434 Preston Creek, McDonough; entered 1/12/17; Driving lic susp/rev; released 1/12/17; OPPD

Jonathan Terelle Roberts, 30, S. Racetrack St., Apt. 258B; entered 1/12/17; Forgery-1st deg, VGCSA possesion Marijuana, Obstr/ofc, VGCSA possesion Cocaine, Obstr/Hindering of Officer, Vgcsa/vio ga control subst act; SPD

Timothy Javon Clark, 27, 511 Robin Rd., Apt. A; etnered 1/12/17; Probation/Superior Court; PROBATION

Krishawn Oshay Harris, 19, 4110 Paludit Rd., Lizella; entered 1/12/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 1/13/17; EGSC

Alaijah Ber’shona Hurst, 18, 3809 Dean Dr., Macon; entered 1/12/17; Disorderly Conduct; released 1/13/17; EGSC

Antonio Letez Thomas, 24, 726 Longview Rd.; entered 1/13/17; Battery/simp, battery-family violence; released 1/13/17; ECSO

Jamie Obryant Walker, 32, 368 Oak Grove Ch. Rd.; entered 1/13/17; Disorderly conduct; releaesd 1/13/17; ECSO

Mitchell Cecil Jones, 51, 185 Leon Hall Rd.; entered 1/13/17; Sentenced to State in Superior Court Jan. 13, sentenced to 20 years, 10 years to serve two parole; ECSO

Ross McQuaig Canty, 26, 612 S. Swift St., Twin City; enterd 1/13/17; Disorderly conduct; released 1/13/17; ECSO

Jarrod Ruskin Powell, 37, 2259 Hwy. 56 S.; entered 1/13/17; Disorderly conduct; released 1/14/17; TCPD

Gregory Stephen George, 55, 97 Barracuda Rd.; entered 1/14/17; Dui/alch, Suspended Registration, No Insurance; released 1/15/17; SPD

Crystal Lynn Lumley, 33, 3799 Herrington St. Lyons; entered 1/14/17; Driving lic susp/rev, No Insurance; released 1/14/17; OPPD

Abrham Mendez Rodriguez, 22, 46 Nassau St., Garden City; entered 1/14/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Open Container; released 1/16/17; OPPD

Angel Lasybil Miles, 31, 525 William Rountree Rd.; entered 1/14/17; Driving lic susp/rev, DUI/Refusal, Failure to Maintain Lane, Operaiton of Veh w/o Tag/Decal; released 1/15/16; SPD

Raymond Thomas Brown, 31 108 Lynah St., Savannah; entered 1/15/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over, Driving lic susp/rev; released 1/15/17; OPPD

Lamontic Deron James, 30, Swainsboro Inn, Room 26; entered 1/15/17; Failure to Maintain Lane, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, DUI/Refusal, Disorderly Conduct, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to comply; SPD

William Scotty Lanier, 38, 179 Lewis Rd.; entered 1/15/17; Probation/Superior Court; released 1/15/17; WALK-IN

Bonifocio Gomecildo Crfuz-de Leon, 25, 140 Lindsey Rd.; entered 1/15/17; Leaving Scene of Accident, Driving While Unlicensed/Expired; released 1/15/17; SPD

Maricus Rico McCoy, 34, 206 Allen St., Twin City; entered 1/15/17; Dui/alch, Driving lic susp/rev, Speeding 15-29 MPH over, released 1/16/17; SPD

Isaias Hernadez-Ortiz, 32, 124 Sherwood Ave., Eatonton; entered 1/16/17; Driving While Unlicensed/Expired, Following Too Closely; released 1/16;17; OPPD

Rubin Lenard President, 26, 114 Santino Ct., Goose Creek, S.C.; entered 1/16/17; Speeding 15-29 MPH over; OPPD

Tykeyvius McGahee, 18, 330 Cedar St.; entered 1/16/17; Aggr assault; SPD

Artavious Jaquan Worthen, 18, 626 Longview Rd.; entered 1/16/17; Interference w/ officer; released 1/16/17; SPD

Deandre Nathaniel Howard, 19, 311 Lucky St.; entered 1/16/17; Interference w/ officer; SPD