Imagine this
by Pam Akridge | January 16, 2017 11:45 am
Can you imagine this house sitting on Main Street? This would be a beautiful sight for sore eyes in this day and time. This was John C. Coleman’s residents in Swainsboro, as it appeared in early 1900s. It was situated on South Main Street in the area now occupied by John Thompson office building. Behind that as you can see was then Davis Pharmacy building and now houses Red Nelly’s.
