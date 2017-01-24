Ida Mae Gay, 86

Last Updated: January 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

Funeral services for Ida Mae Gay, 86, of Garfield will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at Hebron Primitive Baptist Church at 3 p.m. with Elders Sam Bowen and Tommy Rountree officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. at Chapman Funeral Home. She died Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017 at her residence following an extended illness.

Mrs. Ida Mae Gay was born May 3, 1930 in Lusk, Wyo. to the late Grant Sides and Ruby Grant Sides. She was a homemaker, and she loved horseback riding, reading, quilting, feeding her red birds, and going to church. Gay was a member of Hebron Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert S. Gay; sisters, Hazel McCollough, Mabel Hardman and Esther Graves; brothers, Ray Sides, Clarence Sides, Earl Lee Sides, Harry Sides, Ralph Sides, Scott Sides and Stewart “Sturdy “Sides; and grandson, Dillon Gay.

Survivors include her son, Keith (Lisa) Gay of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughters, Debra Gay and Donna Jo (Lee) Campbell, both of Garfield; grandchildren, Scott (Erica) Campbell, Grant (Jamie) Campbell, Jessica Gay, Brandon Gay and Sabrina Gay; great-grandchildren, Autumn Campbell, Graham Campbell and Athena Campbell; and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Pallbearers are Scott Campbell, Grant Campbell, Brandon Gay, Charlie Gay, Steve Durham and Tommy Paul. Honorary pallbearers are John Cowart, Joe Sid Cowart, Bill Johnson, James Johnson, Emmett Joiner, and the ladies of the Garfield Community Club.

Chapman Funeral Home of Swainsboro is in charge of arrangements.