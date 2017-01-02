Harry Jerrell Price, 63

Funeral services for Harry Jerrell Price, 63, of Wadley will be held Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at 2 p.m. at Kite Church of God with Reverend Allen Meeks officiating. Interment will follow in the Wadley Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Smith Funeral Home in Wadley on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 from 6 – 8 p.m. He died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at Doctors Hospital in Augusta.

Mr. Harry Jerrell Price was born in Wadley, son of the late Grover Tebe Price and Shirley Walker Edmunds Price. He had worked as a commercial truck driver for many years, and he was a member of Kite Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Evelyn W. Price; son, Terry (Jamie) Price; daughters, Angela (Ryan) Jackson, Christy (Keith) Radford, and Tonya (Chris) Conner; 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Carl Price; and sisters, Debra Wilson, Sheryl Price and Tammy Price.

Smith Funeral Home of Wadley is in charge of arrangements.